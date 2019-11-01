Themightyquinneskimo
on November 1st, 2019
this one comes on with a strong cerebral relaxation and calming effect that almost has me giddy as the sedation creeps up and can have some of the most seasoned of smokes nodding the evening away.
Blueberry x Strawberry Cough Like chewing strawberry bubblegum in a blueberry patch! –––––––––– Effects: Balanced, Uplifting, Relaxing Medical Relief: Antiemetic, Inflammation, Stress, Anxiety
on November 1st, 2019
on August 12th, 2018
Without a doubt my favorite strain that I have ever had. Offers an introspective, calming head high. I've used it for relaxing days around the house, enjoying a book and letting anxiety fade away. I've used it in social settings and never experienced the muting, lethargic effects that indicas have on me. It is a phenomenal strain to help with anxiety and stress. I feel it offers more introspection than other strains I have tried, so often I will use it when I need to work on projects that will require me to focus and enter deep thought for several hours. I live about 2.5-3 hours away from High Mountain Health in Flagstaff, AZ, where this strain can be found. I still make the travel to buy an ounce or two at a time, it's that great of a strain.