  5. Blueberry Cough

Blueberry Cough

by High Mountain Health

About this product

Blueberry x Strawberry Cough Like chewing strawberry bubblegum in a blueberry patch! –––––––––– Effects: Balanced, Uplifting, Relaxing Medical Relief: Antiemetic, Inflammation, Stress, Anxiety

2 customer reviews

Themightyquinneskimo

this one comes on with a strong cerebral relaxation and calming effect that almost has me giddy as the sedation creeps up and can have some of the most seasoned of smokes nodding the evening away.

tylerkentwhite

Without a doubt my favorite strain that I have ever had. Offers an introspective, calming head high. I've used it for relaxing days around the house, enjoying a book and letting anxiety fade away. I've used it in social settings and never experienced the muting, lethargic effects that indicas have on me. It is a phenomenal strain to help with anxiety and stress. I feel it offers more introspection than other strains I have tried, so often I will use it when I need to work on projects that will require me to focus and enter deep thought for several hours. I live about 2.5-3 hours away from High Mountain Health in Flagstaff, AZ, where this strain can be found. I still make the travel to buy an ounce or two at a time, it's that great of a strain.

About this brand

We invite you to experience the caring service and unparalleled quality offered by High Mountain Health. High Mountain Health (HMH) is proud to be Flagstaff’s Finest Medical Marijuana Dispensary. We understand the importance of compassionate care for each individual's medical condition and employ experienced cannabis experts in a laid back yet professional setting. HMH offers numerous strains of our own locally-grown, lab-tested cannabis and the very best of what other state-licensed dispensaries have to offer as well as boasting one of the largest selections of edibles in the state. High Mountain Health is committed to providing our community with a reputable and exemplary source for Medicinal Cannabis, helping to dissolve the unfounded social stigma surrounding this effective medicinal plant. We are dedicated to ensuring legal, affordable, safe and confidential access to the highest quality medicinal-grade cannabis products available and related wellness services to card-holding patients in Arizona. HMH is a not-for-profit dispensary and supports many local charities. We welcome you to join our family of HMH patients for a higher quality of health.