Slingo007
on July 3rd, 2019
Only 4 because the taste wasnt the best for me. Was very strong and relaxing. Could feel in the body too. Would definitely get this strain again.
A Blend of Resinous Strains Fresh sour citrus and deep diesel will set your nose on FIRE! –––––––––– Effects: Relaxing, Uplifting, Euphoric Medical Relief: Chronic Pain, Insomnia, Stress, Depression, Antiemetic
