Mimosa

by Higher Minds Horticulture

Mimosa's blend of terpenes limonene, beta caryophyllene and linalool make this an ideal strain for inducing relaxation, creativity and euphoria.

TheWeedConnoisseurLA

Quite possibly my all-time favorite marijuana strain. Intoxicating smell, crystals for days and just a perfect mix of sativa dominant hybrid. It puts me in a very happy place!

Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.  

At Higher Minds Horticulture, we are a family operated company from Eugene, Oregon. We take pride in continually experimenting and pushing boundaries to bring you the absolute best cannabis on the market. Since our launch in 2014, we have evolved from a small, single-room grow to an immaculately maintained cultivation facility capable of providing our boutique, small-batch cannabis to more Oregonians than ever before. We approach cannabis scientifically. Our trials and errors help us refine our methods until the end product is exactly what we want it to be. Above all, we have succeeded in this industry because we have cannabis on our minds and in our hearts all day, every day.