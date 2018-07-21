TheWeedConnoisseurLA
on July 21st, 2018
Quite possibly my all-time favorite marijuana strain. Intoxicating smell, crystals for days and just a perfect mix of sativa dominant hybrid. It puts me in a very happy place!
Mimosa's blend of terpenes limonene, beta caryophyllene and linalool make this an ideal strain for inducing relaxation, creativity and euphoria.
Mimosa by Symbiotic Genetics is a rising star in the cannabis community. A cross of Clementine and Purple Punch, this strain has garnered praise for its outstanding fruit punch, citrus rind aroma and pleasurable mid-level buzz. Like the beverage, there is no bad time to enjoy Mimosa, but if you enjoy too much, the trajectory of your day will need adjusting.