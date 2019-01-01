 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Analytics & testing
  5. HiGrade Kit - Home testing tool and cultivation assistant

HiGrade Kit - Home testing tool and cultivation assistant

by HiGrade

Write a review
HiGrade Services Analytics & Testing HiGrade Kit - Home testing tool and cultivation assistant
HiGrade Services Analytics & Testing HiGrade Kit - Home testing tool and cultivation assistant
HiGrade Services Analytics & Testing HiGrade Kit - Home testing tool and cultivation assistant
HiGrade Services Analytics & Testing HiGrade Kit - Home testing tool and cultivation assistant

$60.00MSRP

Learn More

About this product

HiGrade provides you with instant testing straight from your smartphone. HiGrade offers the fastest THC testing on the market. With just a few seconds per test, our kit evaluates %THC ("total-THC"). It currently works only on dry flowers, of "THC-only" strains - with less than 1% CBD. Whether you’re looking to check your bud’s THC level, diagnose any potential issues, or be more mindful about the product you consume, HiGrade is essentially a cannabis testing lab in your pocket. GROW LIKE  A PRO - Get expert advice relevant to YOUR plant. Optimize your harvest timing, balance nutrients, fight pests and more. All you need to do is to take an image of your plant through the Grower mode, and HiGrade's team of experts will diagnose your plant and advise you with the right solution.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

HiGrade Logo
We provide instant, on site testing. Whenever you want to diagnose a problem, harvest accurately, or check your potency - we got you covered. Using HiGrade is like having an agronomist in your pocket!