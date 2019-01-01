About this product

Origin: Sierra Foothills Potency: 88% TAC Available: Half and 1G Note that this batch contains natural berry flavoring added to the cannabis-derived terpenes. While it tastes good, it's different than the authentic flavor that's made HIMALAYA famous. If you like candy-like flavors, this is your Indica! If you prefer to avoid added flavors and stick with only those derived from the cannabis plant, try another batch. Go Higher! HIMALAYA cartridges contain ultra-pure, full-spectrum cannabis oil that's true to the original flower.