About this product
Origin: Sierra Foothills Potency: 88% TAC Available: Half and 1G Note that this batch contains natural berry flavoring added to the cannabis-derived terpenes. While it tastes good, it's different than the authentic flavor that's made HIMALAYA famous. If you like candy-like flavors, this is your Indica! If you prefer to avoid added flavors and stick with only those derived from the cannabis plant, try another batch. Go Higher! HIMALAYA cartridges contain ultra-pure, full-spectrum cannabis oil that's true to the original flower.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.