  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Blackberry Kush - Vape Cartridge

by HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled

About this product

Origin: Sierra Foothills Potency: 88% TAC Available: Half and 1G Note that this batch contains natural berry flavoring added to the cannabis-derived terpenes. While it tastes good, it's different than the authentic flavor that's made HIMALAYA famous. If you like candy-like flavors, this is your Indica! If you prefer to avoid added flavors and stick with only those derived from the cannabis plant, try another batch. Go Higher! HIMALAYA cartridges contain ultra-pure, full-spectrum cannabis oil that's true to the original flower.

About this strain

Blackberry Kush

Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.

 

About this brand

HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled Logo
Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.