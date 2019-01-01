LIFE FORCE - Tropical Coconut Mango Oolong Individual Bagged Tea
by Hippie BrewWrite a review
$5.00MSRP
About this product
SOLAR CHAKRA - The perfect, uplifting start to the morning or late afternoon in this lovely, fruity oolong tea. A tropical blend of rich mango and sweet coconut fuse beautifully with the natural cannabis flavours. A delicious tropical, fruity taste with the creaminess of coconut and our favourite greens harmonize to create an energizing, yet mellow brew you can enjoy throughout the day.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Hippie Brew
Hippie Brew is a Cannabis Infused Edibles Company from British Columbia, Canada, that specializes in infused cannabis infused coffee, individually bagged organic teas, & specialty coffee infused edibles.