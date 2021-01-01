About this product
Yumboldt can be hard to find but it is renowned for its potency. Yumboldt is great at making you sleepy and content.
About this brand
HOLOH
We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.
About this strain
Yumboldt
