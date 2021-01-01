 Loading…
  5. Yumbolt Badder 1g
Indica

Yumbolt Badder 1g

by HOLOH

About this product

About this brand

We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.

About this strain

Yumboldt

Yumboldt can be hard to find but it is renowned for its potency.  Yumboldt is great at making you sleepy and content.

