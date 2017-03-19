HOLOH
Yumboldt can be hard to find but it is renowned for its potency. Yumboldt is great at making you sleepy and content.
Yumboldt effects
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
46% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
