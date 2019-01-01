 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Quantum Kush Seeds 5 Pack

Quantum Kush Seeds 5 Pack

by Homegrown Natural Wonders

Write a review
Homegrown Natural Wonders Cannabis Seeds Quantum Kush Seeds 5 Pack

About this product

QUANTUM KUSH combines a ridiculously high amount of THC with significant CBG and THCv levels and a complex blend of terpenes for a deep, thoroughly mellow effect that lasts and lasts and lasts. This was our first strain to produce flowers with a THC level over 30% and the effect is really strong but not entirely overwhelming. A nice choice for relaxing or if you have high THC needs, but do not like a pronounced THC effect. Recommended for Indoor & Outdoor Conditions Best way to grow: Top early to make an approximately 30” round bush Hybrid: SWEET IRISH KUSH X TIME WRECK High Type: Strong, clear-headed mellow that gets down in deep and persists a good long while. Better for relaxation than activity May be helpful for: Appetite stimulant, MS symptoms, ADHD, nausea, depression, anxiety, sleep issues.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Quantum Kush

Quantum Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

If you are looking for a strain with a heavy THC content, Quantum Kush may just be the bud for you. Homegrown Natural Wonders originally produced this mix of Sweet Irish Kush and Timewreck, a combination that passes on a complex aroma that is both earthy and sweet. While the effects are strong, Quantum Kush provides relaxing effects, and it's popularly chosen by patients fighting appetite loss, nausea, or depression.

About this brand

Homegrown Natural Wonders Logo
If you have seen one of the Homegrown Natural Wonders crew then you have probably seen them in an awesome tie dye shirt. Now you can be part of the crew by purchasing a quality Homegrown Natural Wonders shirt today! Guaranteed to turn heads!