QUANTUM KUSH combines a ridiculously high amount of THC with significant CBG and THCv levels and a complex blend of terpenes for a deep, thoroughly mellow effect that lasts and lasts and lasts. This was our first strain to produce flowers with a THC level over 30% and the effect is really strong but not entirely overwhelming. A nice choice for relaxing or if you have high THC needs, but do not like a pronounced THC effect. Recommended for Indoor & Outdoor Conditions Best way to grow: Top early to make an approximately 30” round bush Hybrid: SWEET IRISH KUSH X TIME WRECK High Type: Strong, clear-headed mellow that gets down in deep and persists a good long while. Better for relaxation than activity May be helpful for: Appetite stimulant, MS symptoms, ADHD, nausea, depression, anxiety, sleep issues.