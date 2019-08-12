 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Honest Paws

CBD-Infused Creamy Peanut Butter by Honest Paws

Watch your pets get their healthy, happy days back with our two FAVORITE ingredients: 100% Full Spectrum CBD and Human-Grade Peanut Butter. Say goodbye to the struggles of getting your pup to take his or her medicine now that we've managed to make medicine out of peanut butter! Your dog will enjoy the tasty, creamy flavor of peanut butter while receiving the healing benefits of CBD. Combined with our Premium, Full-Spectrum CBD Oil, our CBD-Infused Peanut Butter is rich in protein, fiber, potassium, heart healthy fats, and antioxidants. EFFECTIVE TREATMENT FOR: Anxiety Issues Pain & Inflammation Allergies Insomnia Gastrointestinal Issues Heart Health

Honest Paws offers quality, full-spectrum CBD products for pets including our award-winning dog treats in multiple formulas, tinctures and coconut oil. We pride ourselves in offering effective ways to treat our pets...who we consider family.