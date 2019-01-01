 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet treats
  5. Joint Support CBD Soft Chews

Joint Support CBD Soft Chews

by Honest Paws

$39.95MSRP

About this product

PREMIUM CBD WITH 500 MG OF GLUCOSAMINE! As dogs age, they develop joint issues in addition to dental weakness. Although dogs seem to LOVE the crunch of our CBD Dog Treats, certain dogs (like smaller or older dogs) might prefer our CBD Soft Chews! Honest Paws is happy to offer our premium CBD in the form of tasty poulty-flavored, soft morsels! In addition to 250 mg of our CBD blend, we’ve added lab-quality Glucosamine, Chondroitin and Boswellia. This special, proprietary formula is guaranteed to help your dog increase joint mobility, improve joint health and relieve pain and inflammation! GREAT FOR DOGS SUFFERING FROM OR TRYING TO HELP: Joint and Muscles Pain Pain and Inflammation Mobility Issues Stiff or Sore Muscles Recovery from Surgery

About this brand

Honest Paws Logo
Honest Paws offers quality, full-spectrum CBD products for pets including our award-winning dog treats in multiple formulas, tinctures and coconut oil. We pride ourselves in offering effective ways to treat our pets...who we consider family.