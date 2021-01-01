About this product

PREMIUM CBD WITH 500 MG OF GLUCOSAMINE!



As dogs age, they develop joint issues in addition to dental weakness. Although dogs seem to LOVE the crunch of our CBD Dog Bites, certain dogs (like smaller or older dogs) might prefer our CBD Soft Chews!



Honest Paws is happy to offer our premium Organic Full Spectrum CBD in the form of tasty poulty-flavored, soft morsels! In addition to 250 mg of our CBD blend, we’ve added lab-quality Glucosamine, Chondroitin and Boswellia. This special, proprietary formula is guaranteed to help your dog increase joint mobility, improve joint health and relieve pain and inflammation!



GREAT FOR DOGS SUFFERING FROM OR TRYING TO HELP:



Joint and Muscles Pain

Pain and Inflammation

Mobility Issues

Stiff or Sore Muscles

Recovery from Surgery