PREMIUM CBD WITH 500 MG OF GLUCOSAMINE!
As dogs age, they develop joint issues in addition to dental weakness. Although dogs seem to LOVE the crunch of our CBD Dog Bites, certain dogs (like smaller or older dogs) might prefer our CBD Soft Chews!
Honest Paws is happy to offer our premium Organic Full Spectrum CBD in the form of tasty poulty-flavored, soft morsels! In addition to 250 mg of our CBD blend, we’ve added lab-quality Glucosamine, Chondroitin and Boswellia. This special, proprietary formula is guaranteed to help your dog increase joint mobility, improve joint health and relieve pain and inflammation!
GREAT FOR DOGS SUFFERING FROM OR TRYING TO HELP:
Joint and Muscles Pain
Pain and Inflammation
Mobility Issues
Stiff or Sore Muscles
Recovery from Surgery
Honest Paws
Honest Paws offers a large variety of the most unique and popular products in the CBD pet market. You will notice that all of our award winning products are ailment-specific, all-natural, and made with Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp. We pride ourselves in offering effective ways to treat our pets...who we consider family.