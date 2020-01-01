About this product

As our pets age they can naturally start to slow down. Yet helping them to relieve occasional joint stiffness can work wonders for giving them greater enjoyment in life. Honest Paws Mobility Full-Spectrum Hemp with Naturally Occuring CBD can help to enhance the function of your dog’s joints and connective tissue. And with a touch of turmeric, we think they’ll love the taste too.. Help your pet overcome the challenges life throws their way and get back to making long-lasting memories with them all for less than $2 a day - that’s less than a cup of coffee!