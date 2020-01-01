 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Cherry Wine CBD Preroll

Cherry Wine CBD Preroll

by Honey Oil

Write a review
Honey Oil Cannabis Pre-rolls Cherry Wine CBD Preroll
Honey Oil Cannabis Pre-rolls Cherry Wine CBD Preroll
Honey Oil Cannabis Pre-rolls Cherry Wine CBD Preroll
Honey Oil Cannabis Pre-rolls Cherry Wine CBD Preroll
Honey Oil Cannabis Pre-rolls Cherry Wine CBD Preroll

$9.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

CherryWine has a fruity nose as you would expect from such a classic hemp strain. Like most strains it is rich in B-Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene and a-pinene but surprisingly 11% of its terpene content is in Farnesene (which is most commonly found in fruit coatings like apple skins) giving a slightly "green apple" aroma and 5% in Humulene (also common in sage) which gives off an earthy, woody aroma. These pre-rolls are stuffed with a FULL GRAM of high CBD hemp buds that are grown in Colorado, USA. Containing less than 0.30% THC, the flower used to make these pre-rolls is 50 state legal and non-psychoactive. Get the same great taste and smell as you would from a regular pre-roll, minus the high. Great for kicking back and relaxing after a long day at work, many people have been smoking hemp CBD flower to help themselves stop smoking tobacco cigarettes. We use authentic RAW™ unbleached papers for that perfect burn every time. CBD content will always be above 10% as you can see in the lab results above. Discounts when you order Multi-Packs.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cherry Wine

Cherry Wine
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

About this brand

Honey Oil Logo
Honey Oil is a San Diego based concentrate brand specializing in CBD and THC products. To understand what Honey Oil is about, you’ve first got to understand its origins. It dates back to the 1970’s, when the first efforts to concentrate and obtain the essential oils from cannabis began. Initially, all these extractions resulted in was some sticky brown tar. However, as these methods evolved, it was soon discovered that a beautiful, golden-colored oil could be acquired from the plant. This elusive substance was eventually dubbed “honey oil” and was revered by those that got their hands on it. Today, when the legalization of marijuana gives willing adults the right to smoke at their discretion, we want to pay homage to Honey Oil’s roots. We have taken this term, revitalized it, and elevated it. We use the latest technology to produce top-quality oils that test as high as 90% THC. And Honey Oil products are not just potent—they’re also pure. We carefully test each batch in state-licensed lab testing facilities to ensure that they are free from contaminants and are on par with today’s standards of purity. So, consume with confidence—because if you’ve got Honey Oil, you’ve got the best that money can buy.