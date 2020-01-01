Cherry Wine CBD Preroll
by Honey OilWrite a review
$9.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
CherryWine has a fruity nose as you would expect from such a classic hemp strain. Like most strains it is rich in B-Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene and a-pinene but surprisingly 11% of its terpene content is in Farnesene (which is most commonly found in fruit coatings like apple skins) giving a slightly "green apple" aroma and 5% in Humulene (also common in sage) which gives off an earthy, woody aroma. These pre-rolls are stuffed with a FULL GRAM of high CBD hemp buds that are grown in Colorado, USA. Containing less than 0.30% THC, the flower used to make these pre-rolls is 50 state legal and non-psychoactive. Get the same great taste and smell as you would from a regular pre-roll, minus the high. Great for kicking back and relaxing after a long day at work, many people have been smoking hemp CBD flower to help themselves stop smoking tobacco cigarettes. We use authentic RAW™ unbleached papers for that perfect burn every time. CBD content will always be above 10% as you can see in the lab results above. Discounts when you order Multi-Packs.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Cherry Wine
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.