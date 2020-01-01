 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Wedding Cake Cartridge 1g

by Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High

Honey Tree Extracts by Bodhi High Concentrates Cartridges Wedding Cake Cartridge 1g

Wedding Cake marijuana strain is an Indica dominant hybrid most likely created by Pink Cookies. This bud boasts a nice taste of fruit and cookies with a fruity smell. Wedding Cake nugs look like dense pine trees cones covered in orange hairs. This weed can be enjoyed even by beginners as she has moderate 14% THC count. Wedding Cake marijuana is good for evening and night time recreational and medical use.

About this brand

The Honey Tree Extracts line stems from the same quality and attention to detail with material sourcing and extraction process, as our premium Bodhi High Line. Honey Tree was developed as the answer to the public demand for premium product and experience, at an economy price.