Lifter Flower
by HoneyRoot WellnessWrite a review
$25.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
We have curated some of the best CBD Flower strains and brought them to you. Lifter Full Spectrum CBD Flower has a sweet, funky, enticing aroma. A mix of tropical and blueberry notes come alive when you inhale this earthy blend. With this strain, you can look forward to light and happy relaxation. This flower is below the legal limit of .3% THC, and high in CBD content. Flower is one of the best ways to ingest CBD and we love to unwind after a long day with some CBD Flower!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Lifter
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.