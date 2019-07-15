HoneyRoot Wellness
We have curated some of the best CBD Flower strains and brought them to you. Lifter Full Spectrum CBD Flower has a sweet, funky, enticing aroma. A mix of tropical and blueberry notes come alive when you inhale this earthy blend. With this strain, you can look forward to light and happy relaxation. This flower is below the legal limit of .3% THC, and high in CBD content. Flower is one of the best ways to ingest CBD and we love to unwind after a long day with some CBD Flower!
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
