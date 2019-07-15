About this product

We have curated some of the best CBD Flower strains and brought them to you. Lifter Full Spectrum CBD Flower has a sweet, funky, enticing aroma. A mix of tropical and blueberry notes come alive when you inhale this earthy blend. With this strain, you can look forward to light and happy relaxation. This flower is below the legal limit of .3% THC, and high in CBD content. Flower is one of the best ways to ingest CBD and we love to unwind after a long day with some CBD Flower!