According to Seedfinder.eu: "Crimea Blue was created by crossing the hugely popular, fruitful Blueberry strain with the earthy spiciness of a hardy Crimean Hash plant." We couldn't say it better ourselves. This mostly-indica hybrid will relax the muscles and ease stress with its full-bodied flavor.

Crimea Blue is a hybrid strain bred by Barney's Farm that is a cross between Blueberry and Crimean hash plant.  This short plant completes flowering in 8 to 9 weeks and produces higher than average yields.   

House of Loud offers half grams of beautiful terpy shatter that consistently test between 71-81% THC. These concentrates have great color and flavor and are offered in a variety of strains. When you hit them you'll know... it's Loud!