  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Purple Tangie Shatter

Purple Tangie Shatter

by House of Loud

About this product

This product is available in half grams.

About this strain

Purple Tangie

A spin on the citrus-loaded Tangie sativa, Purple Tangie is a flavorful strain that invigorates the spirit with uplifting euphoria. In a show of its quality, Purple Tangie took 1st place in the “Best Medical Sativa Concentrate” category at the 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles. You may find that Purple Tangie offers an energetic kick to your social skills, but this strain can certainly be enjoyed in isolation, especially when you’re occupied by creative projects.

About this brand

House of Loud offers half grams of beautiful terpy shatter that consistently test between 71-81% THC. These concentrates have great color and flavor and are offered in a variety of strains. When you hit them you'll know... it's Loud!