Hybrid

Big Smooth

by House Weed

House Weed Cannabis Flower Big Smooth

About this strain

Big Smooth

Big Smooth
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Big Smooth by Exotic Genetix is a flavorful cross of OG Blueberry and Cookies and Cream. This indica-dominant hybrid offers a delicious terpene profile that smells sweet and doughy, like blueberry pancakes. Big Smooth grows bushy, medium-tall plants and has a flowering time of 55 to 66 days. Enjoy Big Smooth for its delicious flavor and euphoric, middleweight sedation. This strain is a seasoned fit for improving moods and tempering minor aches and pains.      

