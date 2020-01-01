Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
Indica Dominant | Huge producer | Intensely relaxing | F3 | THC 23-28% CBD .09% Flowering Time: 55 Days, September 25 - October 10 Profile: Skunk, Orange, Pine Everything about our Venom OG is huge – the plant, the leaves, the nugs, and the high. It’s a great producer of dense, bright green nugs. This skunky smoke will leave you feeling like you’ve been bitten by a snake – get ready to chill out and snack your face off when you smoke this potent hybrid. This may be a great smoke for relief of anxiety, lack of appetite, and pain. Moderate/Heavy producer with extremely high THC levels 20%+. Pack of 20 Regular Seeds
Venom OG from Rare Dankness Seeds is an indica-dominant cross between Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1. Its forest-green buds are dense with a tangle of bright orange hairs, and it has an aroma of skunk, pine, lemon, and diesel. This strain is recommended for nighttime use as its effects tend toward full-body relaxation, but it also provides some sensory elevation that is enjoyable for lazy activities. Patients have found Venom OG a potent remedy for pain, arthritis, anxiety, and sleep disorders. Venom OG is suitable for outdoor or indoor gardens and its breeders suggest a 50 to 65-day flowering period.