Very Cherry Seeds 20-pack

by Humboldt Seed Company

Humboldt Seed Company Cannabis Seeds Very Cherry Seeds 20-pack

About this product

This strain produced record amounts of terpenes in extraction and is one of the best-smelling varieties we’ve ever created. That says a lot considering we created Blueberry Muffins. Likely to only produce around 18% THC but incredibly loud and very unique! Breeding seeds passed to us by a local old-timer, we found a plant that smelled just like cherry cough drops, and have continued working that into this sweet cherry blossom masterpiece. Perfect for sauce and terpene forward projects, this strain will not disappoint the discerning nose!

About this brand

Humboldt Seed Company’s™ mission is to provide high quality medicinal Cannabis seeds to patients in California who wish to grow their own medicine. Humboldt Seed Company offers seeds for fair trade for services provided in accordance with state law. Humboldt Seed Company donates to various charities, including those that serve low income patients. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us at info@humboldtseedcompany.com