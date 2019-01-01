 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Airbox Commercial Odor Control System

by Hydrotek Hydroponics

About this product

Controlled-environment agriculture will provide the optimal growing conditions for cannabis plants. To that end, total control of the environmental atmosphere must be achieved. Unfiltered air transports volatile organic compounds (VOC), acidic gases, and other damaging molecular contaminants directly into your commercial cannabis crop, as well as non-molecular pollutants including insects, molds, mildews, spores, pollen, dust, dander and other airborne particles. Whether growing in large open warehouses or tiny individual rooms, Hydrotek Hydroponics and the odor control and air filtration specialists at RSE Incorporated will design and build the perfect air and odor purification system for your grow. Airborne contaminants, stagnate air and unwanted odors are a thing of the past! For grow facilities, we recommend intake air be filtered through high efficiency particulate air filters (hepa). largely considered the most effective type of air filter for solid particles, hepa filters are designed to arrest 99.97% of fine particles down to 0.3 microns through interception, impaction, and diffusion. If deemed unnecessary or redundant, the HEPA filter can be replaced with a variety of different pre-filters. a high-capacity MERV 8 pleated panel filter, as an example, would help keep the coco carbon filters clean, maintain efficiency, and protect from airborne pollutants such as pollen and mold spores. By capturing these larger contaminants with a pre-filter, you extend the life of your coco carbon filters and improve their odor trapping abilities. This first line of defence is a necessity for any grow facility with fresh air intakes.

Since 1998, Hydrotek Hydroponics has been North Americas’ hydroponic distributor of choice for quality wholesale gardening supplies. Our catalog of select hydroponic growing equipment includes some of the top manufacturers from around the globe, including world-renowned Cyco Flower pharmaceutical grade nutrients, greenhouse lighting fixtures from industry leader Agrolux, Airbox brand advanced air filtration systems, Remo nutrients, Philips lighting, Airstream greenhouses, Hesi dutch nutrients, the original Pollinator, and more. Hydrotek Hydroponics strives to provide the best solutions, and not a confusingly large selection, for your hydroponic garden. In addition to the brands we proudly distribute we also offer consultation services for licensed producers and store owners including light mapping, CAD design, custom manufacturing, and turn key solutions