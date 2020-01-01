 Loading…
Hybrid

Ghost OG

by HYH SOCIETY

HYH SOCIETY Cannabis Flower Ghost OG

About this product

About this strain

Ghost OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Ghost OG, a cut of OG Kush, is a hybrid strain loved for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety. 

About this brand

HYH Society is a state licensed medical marijuana producer based in Phoenix, Arizona. Using state of the art equipment and technology, HYH Society specializes in growing, and extracting the vital compounds generated by cannabis.Our products have been hand-tailored to meet the needs of patients, as well as the people that fight to help those patients.