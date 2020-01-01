The Complete Marijuana Seed & Grow Set (Medical)
by I Love Growing MarijuanaWrite a review
$189.00MSRP
About this product
The Marijuana Grow Kit that contains all of the key ingredients to grow medical marijuana from seed, all the way through to bud. In this kit, you’ll find 20 feminized Harlequin seeds, a hybrid strain of 80% Sativa and 20% Indica. The Harlequin strain contains up to 7% THC and levels of 5-10% CBD, making it ideal for uplifting and energizing. Also, this strain can be used to tackle anxiety and depression. The rest of the kit contains a marijuana fertilizer set for 5 - 10 plants and enough plant protector for 20 plants, which can be used to protect against mold and pests.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
The Gift
The Gift is a Ringo’s Gift backcross created from seeds gifted to UV Organics by Lawrence Ringo’s son. This potent CBD-dominant hybrid offers a slight bent on the original Ringo’s Gift genetics in terms of flavor and aroma while keeping its robust cannabinoid profile intact. The Gift creates massive CBD/THC ratios like its forebear, but offers sweeter, fruit-forward notes that contrast against the foresty bouquet of Ringo’s Gift. This strain is ideal for consumers seeking calming, anti-inflammatory effects without much headiness due to its nearly nonexistent THC content.