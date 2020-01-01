About this product

The Marijuana Grow Kit that contains all of the key ingredients to grow medical marijuana from seed, all the way through to bud. In this kit, you’ll find 20 feminized Harlequin seeds, a hybrid strain of 80% Sativa and 20% Indica. The Harlequin strain contains up to 7% THC and levels of 5-10% CBD, making it ideal for uplifting and energizing. Also, this strain can be used to tackle anxiety and depression. The rest of the kit contains a marijuana fertilizer set for 5 - 10 plants and enough plant protector for 20 plants, which can be used to protect against mold and pests.