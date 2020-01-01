 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. The Complete Marijuana Seed & Grow Set (Medical)

The Complete Marijuana Seed & Grow Set (Medical)

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Write a review
I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds The Complete Marijuana Seed & Grow Set (Medical)

$189.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The Marijuana Grow Kit that contains all of the key ingredients to grow medical marijuana from seed, all the way through to bud. In this kit, you’ll find 20 feminized Harlequin seeds, a hybrid strain of 80% Sativa and 20% Indica. The Harlequin strain contains up to 7% THC and levels of 5-10% CBD, making it ideal for uplifting and energizing. Also, this strain can be used to tackle anxiety and depression. The rest of the kit contains a marijuana fertilizer set for 5 - 10 plants and enough plant protector for 20 plants, which can be used to protect against mold and pests.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

The Gift

The Gift

The Gift is a Ringo’s Gift backcross created from seeds gifted to UV Organics by Lawrence Ringo’s son. This potent CBD-dominant hybrid offers a slight bent on the original Ringo’s Gift genetics in terms of flavor and aroma while keeping its robust cannabinoid profile intact. The Gift creates massive CBD/THC ratios like its forebear, but offers sweeter, fruit-forward notes that contrast against the foresty bouquet of Ringo’s Gift. This strain is ideal for consumers seeking calming, anti-inflammatory effects without much headiness due to its nearly nonexistent THC content.    

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.