  Bill H.R.1227 - Ending Federal Marijuana Prohibition Act of 2017 - Vintage Style T-shirt

Bill H.R.1227 - Ending Federal Marijuana Prohibition Act of 2017 - Vintage Style T-shirt

by I Love Mary Jane

Bill #H.R.1227 was introduced in House 02/27/2017 and is sponsored by Rep. Garrett, Thomas A., Jr. [R-VA-5]. It's called "Ending Federal Marijuana Prohibition Act of 2017." This bill amends the Controlled Substances Act to provide that the Act's regulatory controls and administrative, civil, and criminal penalties do not apply to with respect to marijuana. It removes marijuana and tetrahydrocannabinols from schedule I. ABOUT THE SHIRT: The Bella + Canvas tri-blend fabric creates a vintage, fitted look. And extreme durability makes this t-shirt withstand repeated washings and still remain super comfortable. • Tri-blend construction (50% polyester/25% combed ring-spun cotton/25% rayon) • 40 singles thread weight • Comfortable and durable • Contemporary fit • Lightweight and breathable fabric keeps you dry • Tagless imprint inside collar

We design and sell unique hats, t-shirts, hoodies, leggings, socks and other accessories and apparel for cannabis lovers. In addition to the more obvious pro-cannabis items, we also have our "Secret Handshake" collection for folks who don't want to wear a pot leaf but still support the movement. Whether your taste is bold and brave or a bit more subtle, we've got your new favorite items!