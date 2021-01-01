About this product

Dominant Origins & Notables The name Bruce Banner is synonymous with “Hulk smash!” and that’s exactly what Auto Bruce Banner Fem strain does to you. Created from a union of OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and these two strains as strong as the gamma rays that made the Hulk. Of course, the soft spoken alter ego of the green machine was much more lovable and so is the sativa dominant hybrid result of the strains parentage. Rumoured to be potent enough to bring Banner back, it certainly has proven itself with a THC content ranging between twenty three and twenty eight percent. This strain was originally bred by Jason Holck of Dark Horse Genetics and comes in three variants including the coveted Bruce Banner #3, the most potent strain ever tested in High Times cannabis cup history. Let that sink in, you’re in for a treat. Growing Growing Auto Bruce Banner Fem strain seeds is much easier than stopping the Hulk. Apologies, that’s the last gratuitous reference to the big green rage monster. By only growing to a stout height of three feet makes the strain ideal for small spaces like closets or apartment balconies. As the plant grows, the leaves take on a lavender tint that shimmers in the breeze. The strain is sativa dominant but the indica component does contribute to lateral branch growth. Trimming to keep the airflow moving is highly suggested. Combined with regular watering and feeding, this is all your plants need to be successful. Being autoflowering means there is no need for complex automation of lighting and outdoor cultivators needn’t plan around the shifts in solar cycle. Flowering Time Nine to ten weeks of patience isn’t much to ask for some of the most potent cannabis flowers to ever grow. That’s all it takes for the flowering cycle of Bruce Banner to finish. In a short space of time, you’ll get to watch some massive bright green buds develop. Insert your own Hulk reference because these nugs are the size of his angry thumb. Some growers have reported buds weighing in as much as nine grams. As they mature, they become laced with shiny white resin with greenish-amber pistils that extend out like the tentacles of an octopus. Outdoor Warm, sunny and dry is what Bruce Banner loves when being grown outdoors and it is best planted by early June for late September harvest. This strain grows quite fast so it is possible to turn multiple crops per season with staggered planting. Regular watering and feeding will keep your plants healthy and strong. Help keep away hungry pests like spider mites with regular trimming. This also makes it more difficult for powdery mildew to take hold. Doing these simple things makes your plants happy and happy plants produce great yields. Well cared for Bruce Banner plants can produce as much as half a pound each. Indoor Well suited to indoor growing environments, Bruce Banner’s size makes it great for closets and smaller grow tents. Using a minimum four-hundred-watt high intensity sodium discharge lamp will give your plants the light they love to grow under. As previously mentioned, autoflower strains won’t require lighting automation. That being said, twenty two hours of light per day through the vegetation cycle is recommended for optimal production. Slightly less is needed when flowering so as not to expose the buds to too much light. Flowering time is a short nine to ten weeks and cultivators can expect yields in excess of a pound per square foot of plants. Flavors If you’ve never dipped a strawberry in a gas tank, then you are not missing out! Try out Bruce Banner and save yourself the trouble. Enjoy the strain’s flavors of strawberries, lemons, hazelnuts and diesel instead.