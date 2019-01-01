About this product
IamEdible Peanut Butter offers relaxation and pain relief in a delicious edible spread. Ingredients: Ground Peanuts (Teddy Peanut Butter), Salt, Distilled Cannabis Oil. 9oz jar. 18 TBSP per jar. Divide THC total by 18 to get the dosage per TBSP.
About this brand
IamEdible
I am Edible infused provisions uses scientifically applied cannabinoid and terpene combinations to deliver on the promised effect while using only superior quality ingredients along with culinary expertise to make these the finest edibles on the market. I am Edible currently offers delicious infused fruit chews, chocolate bars, lozenges, peanut butter, honey and hazelnut chocolate spread. New concept creations are continually being developed.