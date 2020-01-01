 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Pink Chill- 150mg CBD Vape Pen

Pink Chill- 150mg CBD Vape Pen

by IGNITE

Write a review
IGNITE Vaping Vape Pens Pink Chill- 150mg CBD Vape Pen

$20.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

IGNITE's latest disposable vape pen contains 150mg of CBD combined with our signature flavors in new and improved hardware. A single 3-second puff delivers approximately 1mg of CBD along with natural flavors. The pen features an auto-draw technology that delivers a smooth vape experience. Available in: Pink Chill Mango Blood Orange Tropical Fruit

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

IGNITE Logo
A global lifestyle brand unlike any other, IGNITE combines premium quality ingredients with an unprecedented level of ambition, innovation and an uncompromised standard of excellence. Inspired by its CEO and founder, Dan Bilzerian, IGNITE has positioned itself as the gold standard and industry expert in cannabis and CBD.