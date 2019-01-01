About this product
Indoor Grown 18.8% CBD 21.4% Total Cannabinoids Seedless Flower 0.21% Delta-9 THC
The Wife
The Wife by Terrapin Care Station is a robust CBD hybrid with a nearly 20:1 CBD/THC ratio. While the genetics remain unknown, The Wife delivers traditional CBD-rich elements including the flavor of fresh cherries and soothing physical effects without psychoactivity. Enjoy this strain to curb a variety of physical ailments such as nausea, chronic pain, migraines, and chemotherapy side effects.