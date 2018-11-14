Industrial Hemp Farms
Indoor Grown
18.8% CBD
21.4% Total Cannabinoids
Seedless Flower
0.21% Delta-9 THC
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
29% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
27% of people say it helps with headaches
