About this product
With our proprietary blend, we have used only the highest grade industrial hemp derived whole plant CBD oil with our Kosher, USP Certified, Vegetable Glycerin. To enhance this product, we have infused our vape oils with strain-specific cannabis-derived terpenes to create a synergistic effect providing maximum benefit and a unique customer experience with each blend! Product Facts Product Strain: Sunset Sherbet Strain Information:Sunset Sherbet is an Indica dominant hybrid strain known for promoting feelings of happiness and relaxation Bottle Strength: 1000 milligram (MG) Bottle Size: 30 milliliter (mL) Suggested Serving Size: Inhale approximately 3-5 times Concentration: 33.33 milligrams (MG) per milliliter (mL) Extraction Method: CO2 Product Ingredients: USA grown, high potency, industrial hemp derived Full Spectrum CBD oil. USP certified, kosher vegetable glycerin. Cannabis Derived Strain specific terpenes. Storage: In order to preserve Illuminent’s Full Spectrum Vape Oil, please keep out of excessive heat and light. Suggested Use Place desired serving size into your cartridge or atomizer. We have found best results at approximately 40 watts (W).
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Sunset Haze
Sunset Haze is what you get when you combine Tangerine Haze and Rocky Mountain Blueberry, two flavorful parent strains that represent the opposite ends of the sativa-indica spectrum. Much like a summer sunset, this hybrid’s buds burst with hues of pink, purple, and red. It inherits a medley of fruity flavors, from ripe berry and watermelon to the sweet citrus notes of its Tangerine Haze parent. Expect an active and uplifting cerebral buzz from Sunset Haze, one that keeps the creativity flowing while also keeping your muscles fully relaxed.