Hybrid

4.4 217 reviews

Tangerine Haze

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 217 reviews

Tangerine Haze

Tangerine Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is treasured for its distinct citrus smell and taste. This clone-only sativa originated in the Netherlands with the union of G13 Haze and NYC Diesel, and since then its popularity has spread to Canada, Colorado, and the West Coast. The zesty tangerine aroma accented with floral notes may be the hallmark of this strain, but its elevating, stress-relieving effects are also cherished by patients and recreational consumers. Tangerine Haze is a top-choice for daytime enjoyment, as its effects stimulate the mind and allow functionality. Growers recommend a 65-day flowering period for Tangerine Haze, when its citrus flavor peaks.

Effects

154 people reported 1096 effects
Happy 66%
Uplifted 60%
Euphoric 53%
Energetic 51%
Relaxed 40%
Stress 33%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 22%
Fatigue 16%
Pain 12%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 5%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 3%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

217

Photos

User uploaded image of Tangerine Haze
Lineage

First strain parent
G13 Haze
parent
Second strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Strain
Tangerine Haze
First strain child
Tangerine Trainwreck Haze
child
Second strain child
GRiZ Kush
child

New Strain Alert: Remedy, Tangerine Haze, Alice in Wonderland, Rockstar, Venom OG, and Sugar Plum
