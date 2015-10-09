Rocky Mountain Blueberry is an indica-dominant cannabis strain parented by Shishkaberry and Dutch Passion’s Blueberry. Its oversized, blue-hued buds take on a smooth, sweet blueberry aroma similar to that of a berry-loaded dessert. Its long-lasting effects bring on a creative spark to help you stay engaged and motivated while your body stays anchored in deep relaxation.
