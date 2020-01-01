 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Animal Blues Pre-Roll

by In Good Health

In Good Health Cannabis Pre-rolls Animal Blues Pre-Roll

Animal Blues

Bred by In House Genetics, Animal Blues is an indica-dominant cross between Platinum Blueberry Kush and Animal Cookies. Its buds are dense and dark green under a thick speckling of crystal trichomes. The aroma is fruity and sour, but also earthy with sharp notes of pine and spice. Pack this strain for days that require pain relief or an extra spark of creativity.

