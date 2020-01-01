Animal Blues Pre-Roll
Animal Blues Pre-Roll by In Good Health
Animal Blues
Bred by In House Genetics, Animal Blues is an indica-dominant cross between Platinum Blueberry Kush and Animal Cookies. Its buds are dense and dark green under a thick speckling of crystal trichomes. The aroma is fruity and sour, but also earthy with sharp notes of pine and spice. Pack this strain for days that require pain relief or an extra spark of creativity.