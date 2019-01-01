 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
E-Sign MD

by IndicaOnline

IndicaOnline Services POS Systems & Displays E-Sign MD

About this product

E-Sign MD E-Sign MD is the easiest way to sign Patient Agreements and Intake forms for your medical marijuana patients. 100% paperless, E-Sign MD makes it easy for medical marijuana physicians and collectives to verify and store patient information. E-Sign MD can send patient intake forms wirelessly to an iPad to be electronically signed by patients. Once signed, the forms are instantly transmitted to your Medibook EMR Account. Using your Medibook EMR or IndicaOnline account, you can send an intake form to the selected device. When multiple forms are sent, a queue will be created and forms will appear in order they were added. This application is usable only if you have Medibook EMR or IndicaOnline accounts. Advanced Features: Wireless Sign-in Electronic Signature Digital Intake Forms Custom templates 100% Paperless Digital Formatting

About this brand

IndicaOnline is the all-in-one dispensary software solution to make your cannabis business successful while maintaining state compliance. We specialize in automated compliance reporting so dispensary staff can focus on sales and offering excellent customer service. We are committed to spurring positive industry change through technological upgrade of its members building upon pillars of modern organization as the guiding principles for every business decision we make. IndicaOnline software and services have been purpose-built with any size marijuana organization in mind. From administration, to inventory, to expenses and compliance, we streamline and simplify dispensary operations.