  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. CBD Botanically Infused Bath Salts - Eucalyptus 16 oz.

CBD Botanically Infused Bath Salts - Eucalyptus 16 oz.

by Inesscents CBD Salvation

Inesscents CBD Salvation Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Botanically Infused Bath Salts - Eucalyptus 16 oz.

$24.99MSRP

About this product

Inesscents Salvation™ Eucalyptus + CBD botanically infused bath salts harness the healing powers of hemp, paired with the finest Pharmaceutical grade salts and organic oils to soak away your worries and leave you with a truly therapeutic and blissful bathing experience. + High Potency CBD Extract + Organic Essential Oils + Contains Less than .3% THC + Contains 180-200mg CBD Suggested Use: Dissolve 4oz of salts into a warm bath. Relax, soak and unwind. Ingredients: USP Epsom Salt, Himalayan Pink Salt, *Helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed oil, *Calendula officinalis (calendula) flowers, *Matricaria recutita (chamomile) flowers, *Lavandula angustifolia (lavender) flowers, *Olea europaea (olive) fruit oil, Cannabis sativa L. (hemp) extract,*Eucalyptus globulus (eucalyptus) oil, *Picea mariana (spruce) oil, *Citrus limon (lemon) oil and *Mentha piperita (peppermint) oil. *Certified organically grown. *Certified organically grown. For external use only. Discontinue if irritation occur

About this brand

Inesscents is an organic skin care company based in Southern Oregon. Since 2000 we have been hand crafting high-quality, nutrient-dense skin care products which can be found in health food stores across the country. It was a natural progression for us to use our passion, experience and expertise of healing botanicals and apply them to the Hemp + CBD industry. We believe in the wisdom of the Earth’s medicines and strive to protect their perfection.