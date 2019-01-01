 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CBD Salvation - Botanically Infused Soap - Pure + Unscented

CBD Salvation - Botanically Infused Soap - Pure + Unscented

by Inesscents CBD Salvation

Inesscents Salvation™ CBD infused soaps harness the healing powers of hemp, paired with skin nourishing organic oils of coconut and olive oil to create a gently moisturizing, therapeutic and blissful bathing experience. + High Potency CBD Extract + Organic, Locally Grown Herbs + Organic Carrier Oils + Contains 80 - 100 mg CBD Suggested Uses: Work up a rich and luxurious lather. Cleanse as desired. Ingredients: *Olea europaea (olive) oil, *Cocos nucifera (coconut oil), sodium hydroxide and Cannabis sativa L (hemp) extract. *Certified organically grown. **None remains after saponifying oils. For external use only. Discontinue if irritation occurs.

Inesscents is an organic skin care company based in Southern Oregon. Since 2000 we have been hand crafting high-quality, nutrient-dense skin care products which can be found in health food stores across the country. It was a natural progression for us to use our passion, experience and expertise of healing botanicals and apply them to the Hemp + CBD industry. We believe in the wisdom of the Earth’s medicines and strive to protect their perfection.