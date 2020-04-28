Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Infinite Infusions is pleased to offer Wax, extracted from Colorado-grown cannabis. Infinite Infusions’ Wax presents euphoria in every dab. Break a glob on to the tool and heat the nail, this cannabis concentrate will send you on a whirlwind of lovely effects.
