Death Cake

by Intergalatikz

Intergalatikz Cannabis Flower Death Cake
Intergalatikz Cannabis Flower Death Cake

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

“Death Cake” by intergalatikz is a indica dominant hybrid cross with the genetics of Ether X Ice Cream Cake it has a strong pungent but sweet and milky taste. Great for after a long day and perfect for days when you have nothing planned. the high is heavy on the head and body, thc content averaging around 28-32%. I myself while reviewing a jay had to take stoner nap. its sold in small batches making it sought after so if you run across it at your local dispensary be sure to grab some.

About this brand

Cannabis Connoisseur's

