Training Day Distillate Cartridge

by IONIC

IONIC Concentrates Solvent Training Day Distillate Cartridge

About this product

Total: 93.90% THC: 88.45% CBD: 1.27% | Indica

About this strain

Training Day

Training Day

Bred by DNA Genetics, Training Day is a 70% indica that combines parent strains Trainwreck and LA Confidential. This California native takes after its LA Confidential parent in aroma and delivers a pungent earthy and pine flavor. As demonstrated by its thick blanket of crystal resin, Training Day will put your THC tolerance to the test so novices should approach this strain with caution.

About this brand

IONIC Logo
IONIC is passionate about crafting the finest small batch cannabis oils and cannabis concentrates in the world. Our pillars of Quality, Responsibility and Respectability are the guiding principles that have inspired the distinctive finish and curated experiences that we create.