Training Day Distillate Cartridge
About this product
Total: 93.90% THC: 88.45% CBD: 1.27% | Indica
About this strain
Training Day
Bred by DNA Genetics, Training Day is a 70% indica that combines parent strains Trainwreck and LA Confidential. This California native takes after its LA Confidential parent in aroma and delivers a pungent earthy and pine flavor. As demonstrated by its thick blanket of crystal resin, Training Day will put your THC tolerance to the test so novices should approach this strain with caution.