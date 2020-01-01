 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Irie CBD Hemp & Honey Sticks (10mg CBD Each)

Irie CBD Hemp & Honey Sticks (10mg CBD Each)

by Irie CBD

Write a review
Irie CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Irie CBD Hemp & Honey Sticks (10mg CBD Each)
Irie CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Irie CBD Hemp & Honey Sticks (10mg CBD Each)
Irie CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Irie CBD Hemp & Honey Sticks (10mg CBD Each)

$299.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Hemp & Honey Sticks Pick-me-up. On the Go. Nectar of the Gods. Available in 100 stick jars at iriecbd.com The healing power of organic clover honey infused with IrieCBD’s Full Spectrum Hemp Oil in convenient honeysticks is a delicious edible dose perfect for a quick pick-me-up. Grab a honeystick instead of an anti-inflammatory, carry a pack on the go, or pop one in a cup of tea for a delicious health boost. IrieCBD’s Honey Sticks include the world’s finest sustainably grown, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, gently infused in organic clover honey. IrieCBD's edibles optimize the plants naturally occurring terpenes, constituents, essential fatty acids (Omega 3, 6, 9), and phytonutrients. Every batch is tested by independent labs for purity and potency. • Full Entourage, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil • Sustainably Grown, Non-GMO • All Natural Ingredients • Terpene Rich • Lab Tested and Verified • Non-Psychoactive *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Irie CBD Logo
IrieCBD is dedicated to natural solutions for health and wellness. Our full line of tinctures combine the ancient wisdom of herbal remedies with the cutting edge science on the benefits of CBD to provide specific support for the body's natural systems. Our products are Full Spectrum, Full Entourage, Organically Grown and always tested by Third Party Labs in the USA for purity, potency and safety.