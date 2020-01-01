About this product

Hemp & Honey Sticks Pick-me-up. On the Go. Nectar of the Gods. Available in 100 stick jars at iriecbd.com The healing power of organic clover honey infused with IrieCBD’s Full Spectrum Hemp Oil in convenient honeysticks is a delicious edible dose perfect for a quick pick-me-up. Grab a honeystick instead of an anti-inflammatory, carry a pack on the go, or pop one in a cup of tea for a delicious health boost. IrieCBD’s Honey Sticks include the world’s finest sustainably grown, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, gently infused in organic clover honey. IrieCBD's edibles optimize the plants naturally occurring terpenes, constituents, essential fatty acids (Omega 3, 6, 9), and phytonutrients. Every batch is tested by independent labs for purity and potency. • Full Entourage, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil • Sustainably Grown, Non-GMO • All Natural Ingredients • Terpene Rich • Lab Tested and Verified • Non-Psychoactive *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.