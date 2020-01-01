 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
irie CBD Lifeline Blend

by Irie CBD

$39.90MSRP

About this product

LIFELINE REPLENISH YOUR SYSTEM. RECHARGE & RECOVER. LIVE STRONG. Available in 250 and 500 mg strength tinctures at iriecbd.com The Lifeline blend is formulated to be exactly what the name implies: a powerful remedy for when your body needs it most. Frankincense essential oil, considered a natural disinfectant and antiseptic* is complemented by Ginger, an effective digestive tonic that also provides a myriad of health and wellness benefits including promoting blood circulation, relieving pain and fighting infection.* One of the only essential oils able to pass the blood brain barrier, Sandalwood is a tonic substance long used by herbalists to boost mood and counteract memory loss*. IrieCBD’s Lifeline blend includes the world’s finest sustainably grown, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, gently infused with the purest ingredients. IrieCBD tinctures optimize the plants naturally occurring terpenes, constituents, essential fatty acids (Omega 3, 6, 9), and phytonutrients. Every batch is tested by independent labs for purity and potency. • Full Entourage, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract • Sustainably Grown, Non-GMO • All Natural Ingredients • Terpene Rich • Lab Tested and Verified • Non-Psychoactive • Safety Sealed At IrieCBD, we believe in the healing power of plants. Our unique tincture line combines the ancient wisdom of carefully crafted herbal blends with our pure, terpene rich Full Spectrum Hemp Oil. Each tincture is formulated by our herbal and nutritional experts delivering targeted relief and supportive effects on the body’s natural systems. Ingredients:  Full Spectrum Cannabidiol Extract (CBD) from Organic Hemp | Organic Frankincense Oil | Organic Ginger Oil | Organic Sandalwood Oil | Organic Hemp Seed Oil | Organic Vitamin E Supplement Facts:  Bottle Size: 1.08 fl oz or 32 ml Serving Size: As a natural supplement, take XX Safety:  Store away from heat, light, and humidity. Refrigerate after opening.

About this brand

IrieCBD is dedicated to natural solutions for health and wellness. Our full line of tinctures combine the ancient wisdom of herbal remedies with the cutting edge science on the benefits of CBD to provide specific support for the body's natural systems. Our products are Full Spectrum, Full Entourage, Organically Grown and always tested by Third Party Labs in the USA for purity, potency and safety.