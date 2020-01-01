 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Irie CBD Pet Blend

by Irie CBD

$37.95MSRP

PET SHARE THE LOVE. CALM AND NOURISH. THE ULTIMATE TREAT. Available in a 250 mg strength tincture at iriecbd.com This pet-friendly blend provides natural support for all the furry friends in your life, giving them the most powerful health benefits our all natural, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil has to offer. Infused with natural health superfood Astaxanthin, a naturally occurring carotenoid found in certain marine plants and animals and Cod Liver Oil, which provides fat-soluble vitamins A and D and Omega 3 Fatty Acids in a bio-available format, this tincture is designed to keep fur shiny and tails wagging. IrieCBD’s Pet blend includes the world’s finest sustainably grown, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, gently infused with the purest ingredients. IrieCBD tinctures optimize the plants naturally occurring terpenes, constituents, essential fatty acids (Omega 3, 6, 9), and phytonutrients. Every batch is tested by independent labs for purity and potency. • Full Entourage, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil • Sustainably Grown, Non-GMO • All Natural Ingredients • Terpene Rich • Lab Tested and Verified • Non-Psychoactive • Safety Sealed At IrieCBD, we believe in the healing power of plants. Our unique tincture line combines the ancient wisdom of carefully crafted herbal blends with our pure, terpene rich Full Spectrum Hemp Oil. Each tincture is formulated by our herbal and nutritional experts delivering targeted relief and supportive effects on the body’s natural systems. Ingredients:  Organic Hemp Seed Oil | Organic Vitamin E Oil | Organic Cod Liver Oil | Astaxanthin | Full Spectrum Cannabidiol Extract (CBD) From Organic Hemp Supplement Facts:  Bottle Size: 1.08 fl oz or 32 ml Serving Size: As a natural supplement, take XX Safety:  Store away from heat, light, and humidity. Refrigerate after opening.

IrieCBD is dedicated to natural solutions for health and wellness. Our full line of tinctures combine the ancient wisdom of herbal remedies with the cutting edge science on the benefits of CBD to provide specific support for the body's natural systems. Our products are Full Spectrum, Full Entourage, Organically Grown and always tested by Third Party Labs in the USA for purity, potency and safety.