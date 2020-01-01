About this product

PET SHARE THE LOVE. CALM AND NOURISH. THE ULTIMATE TREAT. Available in a 250 mg strength tincture at iriecbd.com This pet-friendly blend provides natural support for all the furry friends in your life, giving them the most powerful health benefits our all natural, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil has to offer. Infused with natural health superfood Astaxanthin, a naturally occurring carotenoid found in certain marine plants and animals and Cod Liver Oil, which provides fat-soluble vitamins A and D and Omega 3 Fatty Acids in a bio-available format, this tincture is designed to keep fur shiny and tails wagging. IrieCBD’s Pet blend includes the world’s finest sustainably grown, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, gently infused with the purest ingredients. IrieCBD tinctures optimize the plants naturally occurring terpenes, constituents, essential fatty acids (Omega 3, 6, 9), and phytonutrients. Every batch is tested by independent labs for purity and potency. • Full Entourage, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil • Sustainably Grown, Non-GMO • All Natural Ingredients • Terpene Rich • Lab Tested and Verified • Non-Psychoactive • Safety Sealed At IrieCBD, we believe in the healing power of plants. Our unique tincture line combines the ancient wisdom of carefully crafted herbal blends with our pure, terpene rich Full Spectrum Hemp Oil. Each tincture is formulated by our herbal and nutritional experts delivering targeted relief and supportive effects on the body’s natural systems. Ingredients: Organic Hemp Seed Oil | Organic Vitamin E Oil | Organic Cod Liver Oil | Astaxanthin | Full Spectrum Cannabidiol Extract (CBD) From Organic Hemp Supplement Facts: Bottle Size: 1.08 fl oz or 32 ml Serving Size: As a natural supplement, take XX Safety: Store away from heat, light, and humidity. Refrigerate after opening.