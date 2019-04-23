IenNivens
on April 23rd, 2019
Head Cheese provided excellent relief from pain associated with herniated disks in the cervical area. The high is pleasant and uncomplicated, wakefully relaxing.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
65% Sativa / 35% Indica Although this cultivar is Sativa heavy, it is loaded with terpenes more commonly found in an Indica. With nearly 1% of Myrcene alone, this flower is best for deep relaxation and mental clarity. This is a great option for artists, writers, and chillers.
on April 23rd, 2019
Head Cheese provided excellent relief from pain associated with herniated disks in the cervical area. The high is pleasant and uncomplicated, wakefully relaxing.