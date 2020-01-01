 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
IVXX Cannabis Flower Frosted Cherry Cookies

Our IVXX hand-selected flowers, produced by our team of trusted and experienced cultivators, are grown and harvested under the most ideal conditions. Every IVXX product is tested and held to the highest standards, ensuring it is free of all toxic pesticides, harmful molds and chemical residues.

Exactly what you would expect from a cross of Cherry Cookies and The White, Frosted Cherry Cookies is a trichome-rich take on the popular Cherry Cookies. Bred by Liberty Reach, this strain is tasty like the classic GSC with a sweet profile that’s also crisp and fresh. The smooth taste makes for an enjoyable smoke, as you float into a mellow headspace. Frosted Cherry Cookies is a great daytime strain for experienced users, but also pleasant for anyone smoking at the end of the night. 

About this brand

For all individuals seeking the highest quality and most trusted cannabis, IVXX is the authentic and unrivaled leader. By creating the finest products and adhering to the highest standards, IVXX elevates credibility, trust and acceptance of not only IVXX cannabis, but the industry at large.