- Peppery
- Hoppy
- Citrus
Cherry Cookies is one of the most popular Girl Scout Cookie crosses to date, ranking next to Pink Cookies and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With similar genetic parentage, Cherry Cookies derives from the blending of Cherry Pie (aka Cherry Kush) and Cookies F2. This cross preserves the tight, slightly purple buds and deep orange pistils while accentuating the cherry tang and tartness on the nose and exhale. This strain behaves like a GSC, offering a medical-grade sedation on the body with an alert mental state.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
49
Find Cherry Cookies nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cherry Cookies nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Products with Cherry Cookies
Hang tight. We're looking for Cherry Cookies nearby.