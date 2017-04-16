ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cherry Cookies
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Cherry Cookies

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.7 49 reviews

Cherry Cookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Hoppy
Citrus

Calculated from 15 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 49 reviews

Cherry Cookies
  • Peppery
  • Hoppy
  • Citrus

Cherry Cookies is one of the most popular Girl Scout Cookie crosses to date, ranking next to Pink Cookies and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With similar genetic parentage, Cherry Cookies derives from the blending of Cherry Pie (aka Cherry Kush) and Cookies F2. This cross preserves the tight, slightly purple buds and deep orange pistils while accentuating the cherry tang and tartness on the nose and exhale. This strain behaves like a GSC, offering a medical-grade sedation on the body with an alert mental state.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

49

write a review

Find Cherry Cookies nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cherry Cookies nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Cherry Cookies
User uploaded image of Cherry Cookies
User uploaded image of Cherry Cookies
User uploaded image of Cherry Cookies
User uploaded image of Cherry Cookies

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Cherry Pie
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Cherry Cookies
Strain child
Frosted Cherry Cookies
child

Products with Cherry Cookies

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cherry Cookies nearby.

Most popular in