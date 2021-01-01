 Loading…

  5. Big Sky OG 1G Hybrid Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©
Big Sky OG 1G Hybrid Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Big Sky OG 1G Hybrid Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©

About this product

Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Even Higher Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new one gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!

About this brand

Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Big Sky OG

Big Sky OG

Big Sky OG from Elemental Seeds is an indica strain that competed in the 2014 L.A. Cannabis Cup.

