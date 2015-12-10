Big Sky OG 1G Hybrid Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©
by Jetpacks
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Even Higher
Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new one gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!
About this strain
Big Sky OG effects
Reported by real people like you
13 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
38% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
15% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Jetpacks
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.