Hybrid

Cookie Glue 0.5G Hybrid Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack

by Jetpacks

Jetpacks Cannabis Pre-rolls Cookie Glue 0.5G Hybrid Kief Enhanced Pre-Roll 6 pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Jetpacks 6 pack Takes You Even Higher! A power-packed super stash that really takes you places! Kief-enhanced Jetpacks Original pre-rolls, now available in convenient 6-packs! Stock up for your next fantastic voyage with the six-pack super stash designed for extended journeys into deep space.

About this brand

Jetpacks Logo
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.

About this strain

Cookie Glue

Cookie Glue
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Cookie Glue is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies with Glue Bx2. Cookie Glue gives users a euphoric high, making this strain the ultimate mood-booster. Cookie Glue has a taste that is fuity, sour, and spicy with just a hint of skunk. Consumers should know that Cookie Glue is known to give a high that creeps up on you slowly, so it's important to be patient with this strain. Medical patients choose Cookie Glue for its ability to calm body aches and pains. This strain has a particularly high THC content that creates a tingly and relaxing sensation. Cookie Glue is bread by Equillibrium Genetics from Mendecino, California.

